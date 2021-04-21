Apple Seeds First Beta of macOS Big Sur 11.4 to Developers

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming macOS Big Sur 11.4 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new beta coming while the macOS 11.3 beta is still in testing.



Developers can download the ‌‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌‌‌ 11.4 beta using the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences after installing the proper profile from the Apple Developer Center.

According to Apple's developer release notes, the ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.4 update adds Intel Mac support for AMD's 6000-Series Navi GPUs. It is not yet clear if there are also other outward-facing features included.

Apple has seeded the release candidate version of ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.3, and the update will likely see a launch next week alongside iOS 14.5, tvOS 14.5, and watchOS 7.4.