Apple Seeds Second Betas of iOS and iPadOS 14.6 to Developers

Apple today seeded the second betas of new iOS and iPadOS 14.6 updates to developers for testing purposes, one week after seeding the first iOS and iPadOS 14.6 updates.



iOS and iPadOS 14.6 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or iPad.

iOS and iPadOS 14.6 appear to be more minor changes focusing on under-the-hood bug performance improvements and bug fixes for issues that weren't able to be addressed in iOS 14.5. We didn't find any notable features in the first beta, but we'll update this article should anything new be found in the second beta.