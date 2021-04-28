Apple Pay Promo Offers Mother's Day Discounts From 1-800-Flowers, J.Crew, Zazzle and More
Apple today sent out an emails informing Apple Pay users about a Mother's Day promotion that offers discounts from several stores when using Apple Pay to make a purchase.
The following discounts are available:
- 1-800-Flowers - $15 off when spending $39.99 or more with code APPLEPAY.
- J.Crew - $25 off $150 or more with code APPLEPAY.
- Uncommon Goods - 15 percent off selected items with code APPLEPAY.
- Zazzle - 30% off with code APPLEPAYJAZZ.
Mother's Day takes place on Sunday, May 9, and the discounts are available from April 27 to May 9 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.