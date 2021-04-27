Apple today shared the first teaser trailer for its upcoming dark comedy show "Physical." The show stars Rose Byrne as a distressed housewife in 1980's San Diego, who gets swept up in the aerobics craze of the decade and has to contend with battling personal demons along her new journey.

play

Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, "Physical" is a half-hour dark comedy following Sheila Rubin, a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband's bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She's also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image... that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics. At first hooked on the exercise itself, Sheila's real road to empowerment comes when she discovers a way to merge this newfound passion with the burgeoning technology of videotape to start a revolutionary business. The series tracks her epic journey from a stifled, overlooked enabler to a powerful, confident economic force, as Sheila transforms into someone we take for granted today (but was entirely radical at the time) -- the female lifestyle guru.

"Physical" will launch on June 18 on Apple TV+ . It was created by Annie Weisman, who has worked on shows like "About a Boy," "Suburgatory," "I Feel Bad," and "Desperate Housewives." The show is directed by "I, Tonya" director Craig Gillepsie, as well as Liza Johnson and Stephanie Laing.

Other upcoming ‌Apple TV+‌ releases include "The Mosquito Coast" on April 30, "Mythic Quest" season two on May 7, "Trying" season two on May 14, "Lisey's Story" on June 4, and "Home Before Dark" season two on June 11. During last week's event, Apple also announced that the second season of "Ted Lasso" will debut July 23.

