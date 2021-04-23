Apple today opened up orders for the AirTags and iPhone 12 in Purple, and now we're seeing a few carrier deals for the latest version of the iPhone. At places like AT&T and Verizon, you can save up to $700 on the new iPhone 12. T-Mobile is offering up to $830 off, but with a more limited scope of trade-in options.

Shoppers should note that delivery dates vary between each carrier. Check before you order to get an estimate of when the smartphone will ship, but most orders in the United States should arrive within the next week, and in-store pick-up is also available for most carriers.



AT&T

AT&T's offer requires you to purchase the Purple iPhone 12 on a qualifying installment agreement, along with a $30 activation fee. You'll also have to add a new line of service or upgrade an existing line, and trade in an eligible smartphone within 30 days of activation.

Afterwards, you'll get up to $700 in bill credits applied to your account in equal amounts over 30 monthly installments. Eligible iPhone 12 devices include the 64GB at $800, 128GB at $850, and 256GB at $950. Of course, all new iPhone models like iPhone 12 Pro and 12 mini are also included in this offer.

Eligible trade in iPhone devices include: iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max.



Verizon

Similarly, Verizon has up to $700 off the Purple iPhone 12 when you trade in and add a new line on select Verizon Unlimited plans. You'll have to trade in your old device within 30 days of purchasing the new iPhone, and then get promo credit over 24 or 30 months.

Verizon's deal can be applied to the Purple iPhone 12 (and other colors), the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. You'll also get access to Verizon Stream TV at no extra cost with the purchase of these devices for a limited time.



T-Mobile/Sprint

T-Mobile's offer requires you to activate a new line of service on an eligible plan, then purchase the new Purple iPhone 12 on a monthly payment plan, and trade in an eligible device.

When these conditions are met you'll get up to $830 back through monthly bill credits over 24 months. For this amount, you'll have to trade in an iPhone 11, 11 Pro, or 11 Pro Max. You can get up to $415 back in bill credits when trading in: iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max.

