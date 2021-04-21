Magic Keyboard With Touch ID Costs $50 Extra for Base Model M1 iMac

While higher-end configurations of Apple's new iMac will ship with the new Magic Keyboard with Touch ID in the box at no additional charge, the Touch ID keyboard is a $50 upgrade option for the new base model.



Apple is also offering an extended version of the Magic Keyboard with both Touch ID and a numeric keypad, which will be available as an $80 upgrade option for the base model iMac and a $30 upgrade option for higher-end configurations. Apple is not offering an extended version of the Magic Keyboard without Touch ID at this time.



MacRumors confirmed with Apple that the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is fully compatible with all M1 Macs, including the new iMac, 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini. If used with Intel-based Macs or other Bluetooth devices, the keyboard will still function, but Touch ID will not work. However, the new Magic Keyboard options will only be available with the new iMac and not sold separately, at least initially.

Customers will be able to choose which type of Magic Keyboard they would like when customizing the new iMac on Apple's online store.