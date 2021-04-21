Nomad this week launched a 25 percent off sitewide sale with the coupon code SPRING25, as well as providing $10 off brand new accessories for Apple's AirTags. Shoppers should note that the new AirTags accessories won't ship until July 20.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Nomad. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Sitewide Sale

Apart from the AirTags accessories discounts listed below, you can save across Nomad's website by using the coupon code SPRING25 to get 25 percent off your order.

This includes Nomad's leather cases for iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPhone (with MagSafe compatibility), AirPods, Apple Watch straps, and more.



AirTags Accessories

For AirTags, Nomad is selling the AirTag Keychain for $29.95, down from $39.95. This one comes in Black and Rustic Brown, and is a simple keychain made of horween leather that houses an AirTag.

There's also the AirTag Glasses Strap for $29.95, down from $39.95, which attaches to a pair of sunglasses and includes a pop-in holder for an AirTag that sits at the back of your neck. This one only comes in Black, and Nomad says that it has a universal fit for all glasses.

Both of these sales are only available while the accessories are up for pre-order, and the sitewide 25 percent coupon code will not stack with the automatic $10 discount.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.