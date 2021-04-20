Eve Releases First Thread-Enabled Smart Light Switch

Eve has today released a new version of the smart home connected Eve Light Switch featuring support for Thread, in what seems to be the first Thread-enabled light switch for any smart platform (via HomeKit News).



The Eve Light Switch, which is designed for the European market, can use both Thread and Bluetooth to connect to a smart home network, depending on which is available. It requires a neutral wire and is not compatible with existing switch plates, meaning that the only option is to use the one that comes with the Eve Switch itself.



Until now, Eve's popular smart home devices have mostly been Bluetooth-based, which attempted to avoid the occasional reliability issues of Wi-Fi networks, but came at the cost of slower response times. Thread technology is now proliferating through Eve's smart home products. The new Eve Switch is constantly powered, allowing it to expand the Thread network in a user's home as a Thread Router.

Eve Light Switch supports Bluetooth and Thread, and joins your Thread network automatically. As a router node, Eve Light Switch relays other Thread accessories' data packets and enhances the stability and reach of your smart home. Thread is also a pillar of CHIP – the smart home standard of the future.

Apple has begun looking toward open standards in the smart home space, working with other companies such as Google and Amazon to develop a universal standard for smart home products. Apple's commitment to open standards and Thread within HomeKit was demonstrated by the launch of the HomePod mini last year, which is the first Thread-enabled Apple device.

Although the HomePod mini supports thread, it only serves as a Border Router, unlike the Eve Light Switch, which works as an entire Thread Router. Thread accessories do not need a proprietary bridge to communicate with each other, instead only needing a Border Router like the ‌HomePod mini‌. The new Eve Light Switch puts the company center-stage with the advancement of Thread in conjunction with ‌HomeKit‌.

The Eve Light Switch is priced at €99.95 and is available now from the Eve website.