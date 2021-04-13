Apple TV+ News: Louis Armstrong Documentary Announced, First Look at Stephen King Series 'Lisey's Story' and More

Apple today announced it has green lit the Louis Armstrong documentary film "Black & Blues: The Colorful Ballad of Louis Armstrong" from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard's Imagine Documentaries. The documentary, which will be produced under Apple's first-look agreement with Imagine Documentaries, will be directed by Emmy-nominated Sacha Jenkins.

louis armstrong apple tv plus
Apple says the film will offer a definitive look at the "master musician's life and legacy as a founding father of jazz" who was "often mischaracterized for not doing enough to support the civil rights movement." In reality, Apple says his "fight for social justice was fueled by his celebrity and his willingness to break his silence on issues of segregation and patriotism."

With the full support of the Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation, Apple says the filmmakers have access to "a treasure trove of never-before-seen archival materials, including hundreds of hours of audio recordings, film footage, photographs, personal diaries and a life's worth of ephemera for exclusive use in the first significant documentary dedicated entirely to his life." A release date has yet to be announced.

Imagine Documentaries was also behind last year's Apple TV+ documentary film "Dads," which explored modern fatherhood.

Meanwhile, Vanity Fair has a first look at Stephen King's upcoming Apple TV+ series "Lisey's Story" ahead of its June 4 debut. The show, based on his 2006 novel, stars Julianne Moore as the widow of a world-famous author (played by Clive Owen), who "discovered a passageway into a parallel dimension that helped him tap uncanny creative energies."

Update: Apple TV+ has also picked up "Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson," a six-part docuseries that examines sound creation and revolutionary technology used to shape music, according to Deadline.

Apple has since shared more details about this docuseries in a press release:

Each episode of "Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson" will follow Ronson as he uncovers the untold stories behind music creation and the lengths producers and creators are willing to go to find the perfect sound. Ronson explores music's intersection with artistry and technology in candid conversations with music legends and icons including Paul McCartney, Questlove, King Princess, Dave Grohl, Ad-Rock and Mike D from the Beastie Boys, Charli XCX and more, where he discovers the ways in which these unique tools have influenced their work.

"Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson" will debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 30.

Razorpit Avatar
Razorpit
1 day ago at 09:29 am
Finally, a music documentary on a true musician.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Theyayarealivin Avatar
Theyayarealivin
1 day ago at 08:57 am
That's great! Looks very interesting. He's a legend.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
satchmo Avatar
satchmo
1 day ago at 09:29 am
Needless to say, I’m a fan. (see handle :) )
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Thunderstrike76 Avatar
Thunderstrike76
1 day ago at 09:01 am
One area of Apple TV+ that I hope they make a big push into is music documentaries. It should be a staple part of the service. Apple and iTunes is apart of music history and has a unique connection to artist and music. I’d love to see them tell the stories of artist, how we’ve connected with music throughout our history and the revolution that was iTunes and iPod.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
23 hours ago at 10:42 am
I will definitely watch. Nothing against Ron Howard and his company but, I would have liked to see Ken Burns behind this. His Jazz documentary was very good.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jlc1978 Avatar
jlc1978
21 hours ago at 12:49 pm

Finally, a music documentary on a true musician.

Love me some Louis Armstrong.
Would love to see specifics into how collaboration with Ella Fitzgerald, etc occured, what they talked about, his creative inspiration insight, hardships/challenges.

What a time to grow up in, thrive in the limelight yet not in life so much as the limelight shined/showed/implied. Man what a unique voice.

I'm curious if James Earl Jones had ever met or went to see a live performance with Louis; he would've been young enough back then.
Same here. I got to hear Al Hirt play his tribute to Satchmo in New Orleans at Al's club. Amazing.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
