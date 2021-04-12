Images Depict 'Extremely Rare' iPhone 11 Pro Prototype With Misaligned Apple Logo
Apple has in place stringent quality control standards on the assembly line floor to prevent mistakes in production, but that doesn't mean they don't happen.
Images shared on Twitter reveal a iPhone 11 Pro prototype with a misaligned Apple logo on the back of the device, a misprint that is said to be as rare as 1 in a million.
The images, posted by Internal Archive, clearly show the Apple logo is canted up from the base and slightly off-center, making it closer to the right than it should be.
The Internal Archive, which often shares images of Apple prototypes, claims the misprint could "possibly be even rarer" than 1 in a million, which apparently made the device a sought-after item – it recently sold for $2,700, according to the Twitter account.
A misprint iPhone 11 Pro that sold for 2700$. This misprint is extremely rare- I’d say 1 in 100 million or possibly even rarer. pic.twitter.com/68F7giZAbm — Internal Archive (@ArchiveInternal) April 9, 2021
Defective Apple products do make it out of the factory from time to time, but multiple devices are usually caught up in production faults, so it's unusual for a single impacted device like this to see the light of day – and even more uncommon for someone to pay over the odds for one.