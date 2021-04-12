New Apple deals have emerged online this week, and we're putting the spotlight on a pair of sales for the iMac and MacBook Air. Both discounts focus on the 2020 updates to each product, and Amazon is offering all-time low prices for each device.

iMac

Amazon has the 256GB SSD 21.5-inch iMac from mid 2020 for $949.99, down from $1,099.00. This is a new all-time low price on this model of the iMac, and you'll see the price reflected at checkout after a $99.01 coupon is applied.





If you're shopping for a larger model, we're also tracking a best-ever price on the 512GB SSD 27-inch iMac from mid 2020. Amazon is selling this model at $1,799.99, down from $1,999.00; this is a match of the previous lowest price seen on Amazon, and you'll again see the discount applied at checkout.

You can keep track of ongoing sales on Apple's iMac line by visiting our Best iMac Deals guide. There, we keep track of the best iMac offers from Amazon, Adorama, B&H Photo, and other retailers, so be sure to check back often if you're shopping for an iMac for the first time, or thinking of upgrading.



MacBook Air

Also on Amazon, you can get the 512GB M1 MacBook Air for $1,149.00, down from $1,249.00. This sale is available in Space Gray and Gold, and it's a match of the lowest price that we've ever tracked on the 2020 512GB MacBook Air.





You can also save on the 256GB M1 MacBook Air, priced at $949.00 on Amazon, down from $999.00, but this isn't quite the best price we've ever seen on this notebook. All of these models are in stock on Amazon and ready to ship today.

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.