Apple Music TV Expands to the UK and Canada

Following its launch in October last year, Apple Music TV has today expanded to the UK and Canada (via 9to5Mac).



‌Apple Music‌ TV offers a constant live stream of currently popular music videos, live shows, and events that run for 24 hours every day. Every Friday, ‌Apple Music‌ TV debuts new videos and there are appearances from ‌‌Apple Music‌‌ 1 radio hosts with interviews and more.

The feature was initially only available in the United States, but Apple is now beginning to roll the service out internationally, starting with the UK and Canada.

Apple appears to be celebrating the launch of ‌Apple Music‌ TV in the UK by featuring songs from British artists such as Dua Lipa, Stormzy, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, and Little Mix.

Users can watch ‌‌Apple Music‌‌ TV in the ‌‌Apple Music‌‌ app as well as in the Apple TV app. In the TV app, users scroll down to find ‌‌Apple Music‌‌ TV highlighted on its own dedicated row, and it is also at the top of the Browse tab in ‌‌Apple Music‌‌. There is as yet no other way to bookmark or access the channel.