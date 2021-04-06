LG Launching 2021 Sound Bar Lineup With AirPlay 2 Support

LG today announced the worldwide rollout of its 2021 sound bar lineup, complete with AirPlay 2 support for wirelessly streaming audio from Apple devices like the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The sound bars also support Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.



All of the 2021 sound bars support both the Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround sound formats, while an "AI Room Calibration" feature promises optimal sound in any environment, using spatial awareness technology to measure a room's dimensions and customize the sound bar's audio settings accordingly. Many of the new models are also Hi-Res Audio certified for lossless playback at 24-bit/96kHz.

The new lineup includes models SP11RA, SP9YA, SP8YA, SP7Y, and SPD7Y, with additional models coming later this year. Availability will begin this month in key markets across North America and Europe, but pricing was not disclosed.

LG's press release includes a spec sheet with more details about the new sound bars.