Amazon today has knocked down the 40mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 to $319.99, from an original price of $399.00. This sale is only available in (Product)RED and you'll see the price at the checkout screen after an automatic coupon worth $64.99 is applied.

This is the lowest price that we've ever tracked for the 40mm GPS model of the Apple Watch Series 6, which previously had an Amazon low of around $329.00. At this time, no other sizes or colors of the Series 6 are seeing as steep a discount as this model, although you can find some markdowns on cellular models.

