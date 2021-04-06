Amazon today has knocked down the 40mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 to $319.99, from an original price of $399.00. This sale is only available in (Product)RED and you'll see the price at the checkout screen after an automatic coupon worth $64.99 is applied.

This is the lowest price that we've ever tracked for the 40mm GPS model of the Apple Watch Series 6, which previously had an Amazon low of around $329.00. At this time, no other sizes or colors of the Series 6 are seeing as steep a discount as this model, although you can find some markdowns on cellular models.

$79 OFF
40mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 for $319.99

Tim Cook Responds to Facebook Criticism of iOS App Tracking Transparency Changes, Says It's 'Hard To Argue Against' Privacy

Saturday April 3, 2021 1:26 am PDT by
In a preview of an interview with The New York Times' Kara Swisher, set to be published on Monday, April 5, Apple CEO Tim Cook said he's "shocked" at the criticism Apple has received in recent months over upcoming privacy changes in iOS, and claimed that they're "hard to argue against." Apple plans to begin enforcing App Tracking Transparency (ATT) changes following the release of iOS 14.5,...
Read Full Article110 comments
Apple Adjusts Trade-In Value of iPad Pro, iPhone 11, and Select Mac Models

Monday April 5, 2021 1:54 am PDT by
Apple has adjusted the trade-in values of a number of its products, including the majority of the iPad and Mac lineup, while also making some changes to iPhone. Apple's trade-in program allows customers to trade-in older devices, and receive a certain amount of value for them, to use towards a purchase of a new device. The exact trade-in value a device has is measured by its condition, when ...
Read Full Article40 comments
Top Stories: WWDC 2021 Announced, iPhone SE Rumors, 'Cheese Grater' iPhone Design?

Saturday April 3, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
While we're still waiting on word of a potential Apple event in April, we did get confirmation about another upcoming Apple event this week, WWDC 2021, which will return to its usual early June timeframe but remain in an all-virtual format similar to last year's edition. Other Apple news and rumors this week included a report about future iPhone SE models, a crazy Apple patent filing that...
Read Full Article22 comments
Alleged iPhone 13 Pro Mockup Shows Smaller Notch, Repositioned Earpiece and Front Camera

Sunday April 4, 2021 1:12 pm PDT by
Images shared by Japanese site Mac Otakara claim to show a 3D-printed mockup of the upcoming 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro with a smaller notch, and repositioned earpiece and front camera, but with minimal changes otherwise. According to the images, Apple plans to move the earpiece to the top of the notch within the screen bezel, lining up with a previous photo shared by MacRumors that shows the...
Read Full Article109 comments
Credible Leaker Says New iMac to Feature 'Really Big' Display Larger Than Current 27-inch Model

Saturday April 3, 2021 11:45 am PDT by
Credible leaker l0vetodream today endorsed widespread speculation that one of the newly redesigned iMacs, expected to launch sometime this year, will feature a larger display than the current largest offering in the iMac lineup. Apple currently sells a 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMac. Apple is rumored to be replacing both with updated designs and faster performance. Its desktop computer has not ...
Read Full Article394 comments
Tim Cook in Memo to Employees: 'There Has Never Been a Moment of Such Great Potential As This One'

Thursday April 1, 2021 10:22 am PDT by
Apple CEO Tim Cook today sent out a motivating memo to Apple employees to celebrate the 45th anniversary of Apple's founding, asking them to rededicate themselves to the original mission of Apple's founding - to redefine what technology can achieve and make people's lives better. Cook's memo was shared in full by French site MacGeneration. Cook said that there's never been a moment in...
Read Full Article178 comments
Testing the Oppo Find X3 Pro's Microscope Camera Lens

Friday April 2, 2021 11:52 am PDT by
MacRumors is an Apple-focused site, but sometimes we like to share notable new features that Apple's competitors add to their devices, as a look at what Apple might explore in the future and just to keep tabs on what other companies are up to. Oppo recently released a smartphone with a microscope lens, and we thought it would be fun to check it out and see how it works in our latest YouTube...
Read Full Article60 comments
Intel MacBook Pro Owner Adds Water Cooling to Silence Noisy Fans and Boost Performance

Friday April 2, 2021 7:48 am PDT by
An inventive MacRumors forums member has successfully retrofitted a water-cooling system to their 15-inch Intel-based MacBook Pro, thereby eliminating fan noise and boosting performance. MacRumors forums member "theodric" explained that the noise of their MacBook Pro's fans had become disruptive during conference calls, so amid ordering an M1 MacBook Air, they decided to fit a water cooling...
Read Full Article119 comments
Sideloading Apps Would 'Break' the Security and Privacy of iPhone, Says Tim Cook

Monday April 5, 2021 4:32 am PDT by
In a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times' Kara Swisher, on her podcast "Sway," Apple CEO Tim Cook talks about Apple's feud with Facebook, its stance on privacy, Apple's legal battle with Epic Games, and possible future Apple innovations such as Apple Glasses. Apple is in the midst of a heated public spat with Facebook over privacy, particularly over an upcoming feature on iOS that ...
Read Full Article303 comments
Next iPhone SE to Feature 4.7-Inch Display, 2023 Version to Have Hole Punch Full Screen Design

Thursday April 1, 2021 10:58 am PDT by
The next-generation iPhone SE that's set to launch in 2022 will feature the same 4.7-inch display as the current version, according to display analyst Ross Young. The existing iPhone SE is modeled after the iPhone 8 with a 4.7-inch display. There were rumors suggesting that Apple was working on an "iPhone SE Plus" that could come out this year, but earlier this month, Apple analyst Ming-Chi...
Read Full Article174 comments