Spotify iOS App Reveals Hints of 'Car Thing,' Podcast Paid Subscriptions and Comments

by

Since 2019, Spotify has been working on "Car Thing," a voice-controlled music and podcast assistant. After Spotify announced Car Thing, little else was said about it, but it appears the company is gearing up for some kind of launch.

spotify car thing
Back in January, Car Thing showed up in FCC filings, and now, images of Car Thing have been located in the Spotify app code. MacRumors contributor Steve Moser found several pictures of the Car Thing, giving us a clear look at the new device.

Spotify's original Car Thing had a small circular screen with several controls available on a side panel, but the new version features a much larger rectangular display that's closer in design to a smartphone, along with a large control knob and a smaller button.

We don't know what the control knob or the smaller button do, but Spotify's FCC filing described Car Thing as a "voice controlled accessory for phone/Spotify App with supporting display and buttons." It is Bluetooth-enabled and able to communicate with in-car head units, and it is powered from a 12V outlet.

spotify car thing 2
Photos of various mounts are also included in Spotify's app, indicating that Car Thing will be able to be attached to a dash or mounted to a vent in the car, and it will perhaps be sold with these mounting options. There are indications that directions will be supported in some capacity, perhaps through the Waze/Spotify partnership.

spotify car thing 3
When Car Thing was announced, Spotify said it was a test device developed to help the company understand more about how people listen to music and podcasts, and that there were no plans to make the device available to consumers. Spotify has, however, continued work on this device for the last two years and has changed its design significantly, which suggests it could eventually see a launch.

The Spotify app also has code for paid subscriptions for podcasts as the company gears up to launch its Anchor podcast creation tool. Spotify will eventually launch a paid podcast subscription feature, but there is some groundwork that needs to be established first. Spotify's paid podcasts will let Anchor creators that sign up offer paid podcast subscriptions that their listeners can subscribe to.

There's one other unreleased feature for Podcasts that's worth noting - comments. In the Spotify app, there's code for leaving comments on podcasts, something that's not currently available. Spotify users will be able to comment on podcast episodes, and creators will be able to respond.

Tag: Spotify

Top Rated Comments

AngerDanger Avatar
AngerDanger
1 hour ago at 10:18 am
Pretty cool. Gonna probably stick with my vastly superior DIY project…



Attachment Image
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bigchrisfgb Avatar
bigchrisfgb
1 hour ago at 10:22 am
It would be stupid for them to launch a device for your car. Most cars these days come with CarPlay and AndroidAuto. You can get plenty of aftermarket options as well.
There is no need for anyone to buy a Spotify only device, especially when you could even just mount your phone as well.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Will Co Avatar
Will Co
59 minutes ago at 10:32 am

Pretty cool. Gonna probably stick with my vastly superior DIY project…


Excellent attention to detail. I particularly like the way the front surface is lovingly crafted to look like Duct tape. And those flourishes on the top - pure class. Johnny could learn a thing or two from this.

Where can I buy one. Take my money.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
chrisone Avatar
chrisone
44 minutes ago at 10:46 am
I wish they would work on better iOS integration instead. A Spotify-only device makes little sense, better to be fantastic on Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Martinpa Avatar
Martinpa
27 minutes ago at 11:03 am
Like others have said, in a world with AndroidAuto and Carplay, I don’t know how popular a single-app device would be. And when you’re not in your car, you likely have your phone with you with all the apps you want... it’s similar to how most people don’t find a use for a dedicated camera when they have a good enough camera in their phone.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
