Uber iOS App Could Soon Include Augmented Reality Directions for Finding Your Driver

Uber appears to be working on an augmented reality walking directions feature designed to help Uber users find the appropriate vehicle and driver in a crowded area. Mentions of augmented reality function were discovered in the Uber iOS app code by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser.

From Uber's augmented reality assisted pickup patent

"Tap to enter AR walking experience," reads the code, which also includes these snippets that give hints on how the AR directions work:

AR only available on iOS 11 and above.

Walk outside

Tilt camera up

Pan your camera

Ready, set, walk

AR walking only works when you're outdoors

Align arrows

Be Careful and stay alert of your surroundings.

Make sure you're outside and facing the street.

Using some GPS sauce. Hold on.

Uber in 2018 patented an augmented reality assisted pickup feature that matches a rider with an available driver and helps them meet up through an augmented reality control module that directs the passenger through the camera app, and it appears the feature could soon be on its way to being deployed.

