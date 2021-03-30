Snap Working on Advanced Smart Glasses With Augmented Reality Capabilities

Snap is designing a new set of "Spectacles" smart glasses that have augmented reality capabilities, reports The Information. Snap has sold several versions of its Spectacles, but current options do not have AR features and are instead equipped with a camera for uploading content to social network Snapchat.



The augmented reality Spectacles will be aimed at developers and creators rather than the consumer market. Developers and creators design the AR effects on the Snapchat app, and The Information suggests that Snap is hoping developers will use the Spectacles to build out new software experiences for the glasses, with the aim of later providing the AR glasses to all users.

The glasses, which are the first to include displays, will be able to superimpose existing Snapchat lenses on the real world, allowing people to see Snapchat filters on actual objects and people. There will be two cameras capable of recording videos, similar to the current version, with that video then able to be shared on Snapchat.

Snap is planning to unveil the Spectacles at its annual developer conference that will be held in May, and the AR glasses come amid rumors that Apple is working on its own version of smart glasses with AR capabilities.

Apple has an AR/VR headset in the works that could come out as early as 2022, but the smart glasses that focus on augmented reality are not expected until at least 2023.