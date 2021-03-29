A few accessory deals have appeared online today, including a return of the best price we've ever seen on the Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. We're also seeing a handful of markdowns across the Beats family of Bluetooth headphones, like the Beats Flex, Powerbeats Pro, and Beats Solo Pro.

12.9-Inch Magic Keyboard

Best Buy has introduced a new sale on Apple's Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, priced at $249.00, down from $349.00. This is a match of the previous best-ever price seen at Amazon on this accessory, but today only Best Buy is offering the discount.

$100 OFF
12.9-Inch Magic Keyboard for $249.00

The Magic Keyboard provides a full keyboard with a trackpad, backlit keys, and a floating cantilever design that lets you adjust the iPad Pro to find the best viewing angle. Over the past few weeks, Amazon has been offering the 11-inch Magic Keyboard at $100 off as well. This version of the accessory is priced at $199.00, down from $299.00, and it's another lowest-ever price.

Beats Headphones

There are quite a few discounts on Beats headphones today on Amazon and Target as well, including the return of an all-time low price on the Beats Flex. You can get these low-price Bluetooth headphones for $39.99, down from $49.99. These prices are being matched at Target.

$10 OFF
Beats Flex for $39.99

This sale is a match of the previous best price on the Beats Flex, which Amazon introduced earlier in 2021. You can get the Beats Flex at this price in Black, Flame Blue, and Yuzu Yellow; on Target you can also get the Smoke Gray option on sale.

Next, the Powerbeats Pro are marked down to $169.95, from an original price of $249.00. While we've seen the Powerbeats Pro a bit lower in price before, today's discount is among the best available online and a great price on the sweat-resistant Bluetooth headphones. Target has the Powerbeats Pro at $169.99.

$80 OFF
Powerbeats Pro for $169.95

Colors available at this price include Black, Ivory, and Navy; Target also has Moss, Red, and Blue on sale. The Powerbeats Pro offer up to nine hours of listening time, and the included charging case provide more than 24 hours of extra charge time.

Lastly, the Beats Solo Pro are available for $229.79, down from $299.95 in Black and Ivory on Amazon. These on-ear headphones support active noise cancelation, up to 22 hours of listening time, and the Apple H1 chip for easy pairing with iOS devices.

$70 OFF
Beats Solo Pro for $229.79

Over at Target, you can get the Solo Pro for $229.99 in Black, Ivory, Light Blue, and Gray. For anyone with a Target Red Card, you can of course save an additional five percent when shopping online at the retailer, providing a bit of extra savings on today's Beats sale.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

