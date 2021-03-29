Apple Says App Store, iMessage, iCloud Drive, and Other iCloud Services Are Experiencing Issues [Update: Fixed]

The App Store and Mac App Store are currently experiencing an outage, according to Apple's System Status page. Apple says that ‌App Store‌ services could be slow or unavailable for some users, with the problem starting at 10:05 a.m. Pacific Time.



Other services like iCloud Drive, iCloud Mail, and iMessage are also listed as experiencing issues, with some users unable to access Apple's services.

Curiously, though Apple is reporting several outages, there are few complaints on Twitter and other social networks about problems with the ‌App Store‌, iMessage, and Mail.

Update: According to Apple's System Status page, all of the outages have now been addressed and services should be up and running.