iOS 14.5 Beta 5 References Unreleased 'A14X' Chip Rumored for iPad Pro

Apple is rumored to have a new iPad Pro in the works that will feature an upgraded "A14X" chip, and signs of that upcoming chip have been found in the fifth iOS 14.5 beta that was released this morning.



According to 9to5Mac, the beta mentions a GPU from a chip referred to as "13G," which does not correspond to the chips used by currently available iOS devices.

Previous naming schemes found in iOS suggest the 13G reference is the A14X, a variant of the A14 Bionic chip used in iOS devices. MacRumors contributor Steve Moser found direct mentions of the A14X GPU in the beta as well, and there are new code names that are likely for the unreleased iPads: J517, J518, J522, and J523.

9to5Mac says that the A14X is based on the T8103, the code name for the M1 chip used in the Apple silicon Macs. Bloomberg earlier this month said that the A14X chip would be "on par" with the ‌M1‌ in terms of speed.

Apple is expected to release new iPad Pro models as soon as April. Rumors suggest the updated tablets could feature Thunderbolt connectivity, improved camera technology, fewer speaker holes, and a mini-LED display for the 12.9-inch model.