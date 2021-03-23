Apple Updates iWork Apps for iOS and macOS to Version 11

Apple today updated its suite of iWork apps designed for iOS and macOS devices to version 11, introducing a number of new features and tweaks to improve their functionality.



On iOS, Pages, Numbers, and Keynote now feature onscreen keypads for entering exact values for text size, spacing, table size, and more, plus there's a feature for adding or removing objects or table cells from a selection by tapping or dragging across them.

There's an option to always open presentations, documents, and spreadsheets in edit mode in each app, and phone number links can be added to table cells, text objects, and shapes. Apple has also added precise editing controls in the Arrange Inspector for adjusting the look and placement of objects,

On macOS, Numbers, Pages, and Keynote feature an updated media browser with enhanced search options and new content categories like Recents, Portraits, and Live Photos, plus there's an option to add phone number links to table cells, objects, and shapes, and an AppleScript function for changing a document password or opening a password-protected document.

Keynote also includes an option to view presenter notes, current slide, and next slide in a separate window when presenting, and there are thumbnails in the build order window to make it easier to edit complex sequences.

The new updates are available from the iOS App Store and macOS ‌App Store‌ as of this morning.

Apple's iWork apps are free downloads for everyone.