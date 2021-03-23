Apple Removes 'Siri Remote' Mentions in tvOS 14.5 Beta, Changes 'Home' Button Name

by

Apple today released the fifth beta of tvOS 14.5, and there are some small but notable changes in the update found by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser. Apple is removing mentions of the "Siri Remote" and replacing them with "Apple TV Remote" across the operating system.

apple tv box 1
The ‌Siri‌ Remote has always been the ‌Apple TV‌ Remote in countries where ‌Siri‌ functionality is not available on the ‌Apple TV‌, but now Apple is using the ‌Apple TV‌ Remote wording in countries where the remote was previously referred to as the ‌Siri‌ Remote.

This could be just a general cleanup of the language because there's no real need to refer to it as the ‌Siri‌ Remote anymore, but it does suggest that the next-generation ‌Apple TV‌ remote will not be called the ‌Siri‌ Remote and will have a simpler name.

Apple is rumored to be working on a new version of the ‌Apple TV‌ that's set to come out this year, and it will be accompanied by a refreshed remote control with Find My capabilities. Little else is known about the remote at this time.

tvOS 14.5 also renames the "Home Button" under the "Remotes and Devices" section to "TV Button," but the functionality is ultimately the same and can be set to go to the ‌Apple TV‌ app or the Home Screen. This too could be a tweak made for a future remote.

tv button tvos 14 5 tweaked
Earlier betas have introduced support for the latest PlayStation and Xbox controllers, plus frame rate options have been tweaked with Apple now offering 29.97Hz and 59.94Hz refresh rates instead of 30Hz/60Hz.

frame rates tvos 14 5 tweaked
There's also an optional "Type to ‌Siri‌" Accessibility feature that can be enabled, which mirrors the Type to ‌Siri‌ feature on iOS devices, a new option for choosing "Other Wireless Speakers" as the Default Audio Output, and tweaks to the Podcasts app to bring it in line with the changes introduced in iOS 14.5.

Related Roundups: Apple TV, tvOS 14
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Don't Buy)

Top Rated Comments

Braderunner Avatar
Braderunner
34 minutes ago at 12:42 pm
Please! Let this mean a hardware refresh is imminent!!!
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
crees! Avatar
crees!
28 minutes ago at 12:48 pm
Spatial audio, please, then I’ll definitely upgrade
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
carlhancock Avatar
carlhancock
26 minutes ago at 12:50 pm
Just another reason why I think an Apple TV in a soundbar form factor is coming. The "HomePod with a screen for FaceTime" rumors... them likely moving on from the Siri Remote form factor... both issues that could be solved by having a soundbar that incorporates the Apple TV hardware and a camera for using your TV to do FaceTime calls. The Siri functionality would also be handled by the soundbar. Just makes sense.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
carlhancock Avatar
carlhancock
21 minutes ago at 12:55 pm

I am hoping for hardware update and at least one version that could at least complete with Nintendo in the gaming world. Though, down the road, a PlayStation/Xbox comparable version would be nice - but, I know for that to happen Apple would really need to bring in a lot of bigger game titles. They could do what they are doing with Apple TV+, but gaming hardware is much much more demanding than streaming 4K.
My guess is a soundbar. A soundbar that incorporates the Apple TV hardware and utilized HDMI ARC would allow it to work as a soundbar with any device connected to your TV while still providing Apple TV functionality. Something pairing the original HomePods with the existing Apple TV 4K could not accomplish. So I'm guessing an Apple TV + HomePod mashup as a soundbar.

Throw in the rumors of the HomePod with a screen for FaceTime... which doesn't sound like a move Apple would make given iPads/iPhones already provide that functionality and likely buyers would already own one/both... and a soundbar that does all of this begins to make a lot more sense.

If I had to guess they will be introducing both a low cost Apple TV and a higher priced version that incorporates a HomePod powered soundbar/Siri/FaceTime.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sublunar Avatar
sublunar
17 minutes ago at 12:59 pm
Releasing before (or at) WWDC would allow developers a chance to have a look at the hardware and have a chance to write software for it.

Ideally, though, you'd like to imagine that the delay has been to allow for AAA titles to be written/ported in top secrecy to go alongside a launch release.

A Facebook Portal style TV top camera would be another feature of interest, especially in these COVID times.

But either way Apple have to do something soon or they may as well discontinue the current AppleTV - it's highly overpriced for what it does with a divisive remote control.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
carlhancock Avatar
carlhancock
15 minutes ago at 01:01 pm

Then what do I do with my current Soundbar if that's the case? I'm happy to take more speakers if they can make them work together.
Don't see that happening. The same argument an be made about any new soundbar. Buying is a personal decision. But I could see them making it work with the HomePod Minis as rear surrounds.

While I do think an Apple TV + Soundbar combo makes sense for Apple as it would allow them to sell a premium version of the Apple TV and offer HomePod audio, Siri, FaceTime, etc. via that device. I also think they'll have a non-soundbar version of the Apple TV at a lower price point than the current Apple TV for people that just want the Apple TV hardware and have existing sound systems.

I currently have Sonos Beam sounders. But I'd replace both my Apple TV's and the Beams (or repurpose them elsewhere) if Apple had a solution that did both.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iOS 14

Apple Stops Signing iOS 14.4 Following Release of iOS 14.4.1

Friday March 19, 2021 1:23 pm PDT by
Following the release of iOS 14.4.1 on March 8, Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.4, the previous version of iOS 14. With the software no longer being signed, it is no longer possible to downgrade from iOS 14.4.1 to iOS 14.4 if you've already upgraded your iPhone or iPad. Apple routinely stops signing older versions of software updates after new releases come out in order to encourage...
Read Full Article17 comments
maxresdefault

Handy iPhone and iPad Shortcuts You Should Check Out

Friday March 19, 2021 12:31 pm PDT by
With the launch of iOS 13, Apple introduced Shortcuts support and the Shortcuts app, adding a whole range of new functionality to the iPhone. Shortcuts have continued to be popular since their debut, and in iOS 14, the addition of Home screen widgets made it even easier to get to your Shortcuts, so we thought we'd round up some of our most useful Shortcut options for iPhone and iPad. Subscribe ...
Read Full Article44 comments
iphone 11 pro charger

Apple Fined $2 Million in Brazil for Selling iPhones Without Chargers

Saturday March 20, 2021 8:04 am PDT by
Apple has been slapped with a near $2 million fine in the Brazilian state of São Paulo over violations of the Consumer Law Code due to the lack of a charger in the box for newer iPhones, Brazilian tech news outlet Tilt reports. Procon-SP, São Paulo's consumer protection agency, decided to fine Apple following intense scrutiny over the decision to remove the power adapter from the boxes of...
Read Full Article680 comments
iPad Pro Mini LED yellow

Top Stories: iPad Pro With Thunderbolt?, Intel Mocks M1 Macs, iMac Pro Officially Discontinued

Saturday March 20, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
We're past the halfway point of March with no sign of an Apple media event, but that doesn't mean we won't be seeing an event or simply some product launches via press release in the coming weeks, as rumors of upcoming products continue to circulate. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Perhaps the biggest news topic this week was Justin Long of Apple's "Get a Mac" ad...
Read Full Article11 comments
homepod mini heat sensor ifixit

HomePod Mini Features Dormant Temperature and Humidity Sensor That Could Be Activated in a Future Software Update

Monday March 22, 2021 3:31 am PDT by
Apple's HomePod mini includes a dormant hidden sensor that can measure temperature and humidity, potentially providing the means to power upcoming features that could arrive in a future software update, according to Bloomberg. Humidity and temperature sensor from a HomePod mini. Source: iFixit (via Bloomberg). From Mark Gurman's report: The company has internally discussed using the sensor...
Read Full Article87 comments
imac 21 ssds discontinued

Apple Discontinues 512GB and 1TB SSD Configurations of 4K 21.5-inch iMac

Saturday March 20, 2021 8:15 am PDT by
Just hours after officially discontinuing the iMac Pro, Apple has also discontinued the 512GB and 1TB SSD configurations of the 4K 21.5-inch iMac. Last month, both options became unavailable for purchase, although it was unclear at the time whether it was a temporary issue due to a component supply problem or if it was a permanent decision to no longer offer the options. Apple has now...
Read Full Article386 comments
google nest hub max

Apple Developing New 'HomePod' Models With Screens and Cameras

Monday March 22, 2021 8:16 am PDT by
In a report today focused on an unactivated temperature/humidity sensor in the HomePod mini, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman briefly mentioned that Apple has "been developing new speakers with screens and cameras." This reporting suggests that Apple could be at least exploring the idea of new HomePod models with a display and camera to compete with the likes of Google's Nest Hub Max, Amazon's Echo...
Read Full Article199 comments
homepod facetime feature 3

Apple Adds FaceTime Framework to Apple TV/HomePod Amid Speaker With Screen Rumors

Monday March 22, 2021 12:15 pm PDT by
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today revealed that Apple has been developing new speakers that are equipped with "screens and cameras," suggesting we could see a future HomePod-like device that has a built-in display and camera feature for FaceTiming and other functions. Ahead of these rumors, MacRumors contributor Steve Moser was combing through the tvOS 14.5 beta code and found that Apple has...
Read Full Article104 comments
imac pro after effects

iMac Pro Officially Discontinued, Removed From Apple's Site and No Longer Available for Purchase

Friday March 19, 2021 1:24 pm PDT by
The iMac Pro has been officially discontinued as of this afternoon, with the machine no longer available for purchase from the online Apple Store. The iMac Pro went out of stock in the United States and other countries earlier today, and now, the iMac Pro page has been removed entirely from Apple's website. With the iMac Pro page eliminated, there is no longer an option to buy an iMac...
Read Full Article180 comments
aipad pro tags slight tweak feature

Apple Event in April? Recapping the Latest iPad Pro, AirPods, and AirTags Rumors

Thursday March 18, 2021 8:41 am PDT by
It's been a whirlwind of a month for Apple rumors. First, we heard from leaker Jon Prosser that an Apple Event was planned for March 16, but that was ruled out by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Once that date passed, Prosser and other leakers then suggested there would be an Apple Event on March 23, which is seemingly not happening either. With attention now shifting to April, we've put together...
Read Full Article64 comments