Apple Removes 'Siri Remote' Mentions in tvOS 14.5 Beta, Changes 'Home' Button Name

Apple today released the fifth beta of tvOS 14.5, and there are some small but notable changes in the update found by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser. Apple is removing mentions of the "Siri Remote" and replacing them with "Apple TV Remote" across the operating system.



The ‌Siri‌ Remote has always been the ‌Apple TV‌ Remote in countries where ‌Siri‌ functionality is not available on the ‌Apple TV‌, but now Apple is using the ‌Apple TV‌ Remote wording in countries where the remote was previously referred to as the ‌Siri‌ Remote.

This could be just a general cleanup of the language because there's no real need to refer to it as the ‌Siri‌ Remote anymore, but it does suggest that the next-generation ‌Apple TV‌ remote will not be called the ‌Siri‌ Remote and will have a simpler name.

Apple is rumored to be working on a new version of the ‌Apple TV‌ that's set to come out this year, and it will be accompanied by a refreshed remote control with Find My capabilities. Little else is known about the remote at this time.

tvOS 14.5 also renames the "Home Button" under the "Remotes and Devices" section to "TV Button," but the functionality is ultimately the same and can be set to go to the ‌Apple TV‌ app or the Home Screen. This too could be a tweak made for a future remote.



Earlier betas have introduced support for the latest PlayStation and Xbox controllers, plus frame rate options have been tweaked with Apple now offering 29.97Hz and 59.94Hz refresh rates instead of 30Hz/60Hz.



There's also an optional "Type to ‌Siri‌" Accessibility feature that can be enabled, which mirrors the Type to ‌Siri‌ feature on iOS devices, a new option for choosing "Other Wireless Speakers" as the Default Audio Output, and tweaks to the Podcasts app to bring it in line with the changes introduced in iOS 14.5.