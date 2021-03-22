Amazon this week is discounting Apple's 128GB Wi-Fi 10.2-inch iPad (Space Gray) to $395.00, down from $429.00. Solid discounts on the entry-level iPad have been few and far between in early 2021, particularly for the 128GB model, so although this isn't quite an all-time low price it is among the best currently available online.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Last week, Amazon was also discounting the 32GB Wi-Fi 10.2-inch iPad to $299.00, but that sale has since expired. As of today, we're only tracking a discount for the 128GB model, and this $395.00 price tag is only at Amazon in Space Gray. Silver is available at a higher price of $399.99, but it's also seeing a delayed shipping estimate.

Apple introduced the eighth-generation iPad in September 2020 as an iterative update to the previous low-cost iPad, but with an upgraded A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine. This version of the iPad supports Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard, and includes Touch ID.

