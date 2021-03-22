Apple's Longtime App Store Developer Relations Lead Retires

Ron Okamoto, who has been working as the App Store's developer relations head since 2001, has retired this year, reports Bloomberg.



Okamoto was responsible for overseeing the ‌App Store‌ review process and policies, distributing tools to allow developers to build and sell apps, developer support, developer communications, developer awards, and he also handled the annual Worldwide Developers Conference.

Apple marketing executive Susan Prescott will be taking over Okamoto's role as vice president of developer relations. Prescott is Apple's vice president of product marketing and has been at Apple for seven years.

Okamoto will be testifying in Apple's upcoming legal battle against Apple, and that court filing is where it was noted that he has since retired from the company. Okamoto will talk about Apple's ‌App Store‌ policies, developer tools, and agreements between Apple and third-party developers.