Astropad's 'Project Blue' Beta Turns an iPad Into a Drawing Tablet for a PC
Astropad today announced the launch of "Project Blue," a new public beta initiative that introduces cross-platform support for connecting an iPad to a PC. With the beta, iPad artists can use an iPad as a wireless drawing tablet for a PC by mirroring their Windows desktop to their iPads.
Prior to today, the Astropad software could turn an iPad into a drawing device able to be used with a Mac, but the functionality is now available for iPad owners who want to use a PC instead of a Mac.
Project Blue is optimized for drawing with the Apple Pencil, and the iPad's touch gestures can be customized to access tools and shortcuts in Windows apps. An iPad can be paired with a Windows PC over WiFi or using a USB connection.
Project Blue requires a PC laptop or desktop running Windows 10 64-bit build 1809 or later and an iPad running iOS 9.1 or later.
For the time being, Project Blue is available for free, and later this year, it will be folded into the full suite of Astropad products. Those who want to test out Project Blue can sign up on Astropad's website.