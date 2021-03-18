Apple Store Operations Begin Returning to Normal as Customers Again Able to Try on AirPods

There are signs that Apple's retail store operations are beginning to return to normal as some locations have once again started allowing U.S. customers to try on AirPods.



According to Bloomberg, Apple stores that are open for customer walk-ins are letting customers test out ‌AirPods‌, something that has been restricted since Apple Stores first began closing last spring.

Apple still has stores that are operating on a pickup-only basis as "Express" locations, and in these areas, there is no option to try on ‌AirPods‌, but in all other stores, customers can test the ‌AirPods‌, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max.

All of Apple's retail locations in the United States were reopen as of March 1, with that date marking the first time all stores were operational since stores started closing in March 2020.