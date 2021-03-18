Apple's Latest Employment Figures Reveal Increasing Diversity

by

Apple today provided updated figures on the diversity of its workforce over the last two years, indicating that its promise to be more inclusive has resulted in a steady increase in representation amongst its employees.

2020 diversity stats
The last time Apple provided figures on its workforce was in 2018, so this is the first time since than that the company has provided a breakdown of the different races, ethnicities, and genders within its workforce. Apple breaks down diversity into separate sectors of the company, including Leadership, Retail, and Retail Leadership.

Overall, Apple says that since 2018, it has increased the share of Asian employees by four percentage points, while other races and ethnicities also saw increased representation in multiple categories. Over the last two years, Apple says that 42% of new retail hires have been women, and women have filled 49% of retail leadership positions since January of last year.

Apple's gender split is also continuing to narrow, with women representing 34% of all employees, up from 33% in 2018 and 30% in 2014. The increase is even more extensive in employees under 30 years old, where the share of women has risen from 31% to 40% since 2014.

Apple says that members of underrepresented communities occupy more than 60% of current Apple Store jobs and 50% of retail leadership positions. Alongside the updated numbers, Apple today redesigned its Inclusion and Diversity webpage, featuring new testimonials from employees, and further highlights its commitment to be equitable and diverse.

