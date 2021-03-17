Apple Touts Progress of $4.7 Billion Clean Energy Investment

In a press release today, Apple touted the significant progress it has made as part of its $4.7 billion Green Bond. Thanks to the bond, Apple has generated more than 1.2 gigawatts of clean power, removing an average of 921,000 metric tons of carbon emissions annually.



In 2016, Apple issued its first bond of $1.5 billion towards the project, followed by $1 billion in 2017. In 2019, Apple invested $2.2 billion.

Last year, Apple funded more than 17 projects, resulting in the reduction of nearly 1 million metric tons of carbon emissions globally, equivalent to removing 200,000 cars from the road, according to Apple. Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of environment, policy, and social initiatives, says the company is dedicated to pursuing investments to promote clean energy.



We all have a responsibility to do everything we can to fight against the impacts of climate change, and our $4.7 billion investment of the proceeds from our Green Bond sales is an important driver in our efforts. Ultimately, clean power is good business.

In addition to its investment in clean power, Apple has also allocated $2.8 billion into researching and funding new projects that "support low carbon design and engineering, energy efficiency, renewable energy, carbon mitigation, and carbon sequestration." The investments come on top of Apple's commitment last year to become fully carbon neutral across its entire business by 2030.