Dropbox Expanding Its Password Manager to Free Users With Limitations

Dropbox today announced that it will be rolling out a limited version of its Dropbox Passwords password manager to users with a free Dropbox Basic account in early April. The feature launched last year for paying subscribers only.



Dropbox Basic users will be able to store up to 50 passwords, with automatic syncing on up to three devices. These limits are likely in place to incentivize users to start paying for a Dropbox Plus or Dropbox Professional plan, but as The Verge notes, Bitwarden offers unlimited password storage and syncing for free.

Similar to 1Password, Dropbox Passwords is a password manager that allows you to save your account usernames and passwords and sync them across your devices, with autofilled or suggested passwords when you sign into websites and mobile apps. Dropbox Passwords is available as a desktop app on macOS and Windows, mobile app on iOS and Android, and browser extension across Safari, Chrome, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge.

Users can sign up to be notified when Dropbox Passwords is available.