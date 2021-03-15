Amazon today has Apple's 256GB M1 13-inch MacBook Pro for $1,149.99, down from $1,299.00. This price will be reflected at the checkout screen on Amazon after an automatic coupon worth $50 is applied.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This discount is a new lowest-ever price on this version of the M1 MacBook Pro, and it's available to ship in Silver. In recent weeks, the best price for this model sat at around $1,199.00.

Additionally, you can get the 512GB model for $1,349.99 on Amazon, down from $1,499.00. This is another all-time low price, and you'll need to wait to see the sale price reflected at the checkout screen again.

