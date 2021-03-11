T-Mobile Aiming to Cover 90% of Americans With 'Ultra Capacity 5G' By 2023

T-Mobile has plans to rapidly expand the availability of 5G across the United States, with the company aiming to offer "Ultra Capacity 5G" to 90 percent of Americans by the end of 2023.



"Ultra Capacity 5G" includes T-Mobile's mid-band and millimeter wave 5G connectivity, with the company also planning to offer slower "Extended Range 5G" across 97 percent of the U.S. by the end of 2022.

As highlighted by The Verge, T-Mobile shared the forecast during a virtual analyst event that took place today. At the current time, 125 million people have access to T-Mobile's Ultra Capacity 5G, a number that will expand to 200 million by the end of 2021.

According to T-Mobile, those who have access to Ultra Capacity 5G can expect an increase in speed from 300Mb/s to 400Mb/s as T-Mobile builds out its 5G network with spectrum acquired during its merger with Sprint.

T-Mobile recently purchased C-band spectrum (which was also made available to Verizon and AT&T) that will become usable in 2023 and will help the company reach its availability goals.