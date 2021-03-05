Microsoft Edge 89 Brings Vertical Tabs and New History View

by

Microsoft has officially released version 89 of its popular Chromium-based Edge browser, bringing its long-trialed vertical tabs feature to Mac for the first time.

microsoft edge vertical tabs
Vertical tabs are intended to make more efficient use of screen space, and should prove a welcome addition for users browsing on 16:9 ratio displays in particular. Users can click vertical tabs to switch between them and optionally group related tabs together.

"To make tab management and organization easier, vertical tabs is now generally available this month," said Microsoft corporate VP Liat Ben-Zur in a company blog post. "Now everyone can view and manage their tabs from a pane on the side with a single click. This allows you to clearly see the tab titles and controls, making it easier to find and switch between the tabs you need, regardless of how many you have open."

Edge users can toggle between horizontal and vertical tabs by clicking the new "Turn on/off vertical tabs" icon at the far left of the tab row. By default, vertical tabs are displayed as icons unless hovered over with the mouse pointer, but the expanded pane can also be pinned to the left side of the browser window so that each page's title remains visible.

In addition to vertical tabs, Edge now includes a new way to view browsing history. Now when users go to history, it opens as a lightweight dropdown from the toolbar instead of opening the full page view in settings. The idea is that it allows users to easily search, open and manage their history without navigating away. For users who prefer the original style, this drop-down can also be pinned to the right side of the browser window as a pane.

Microsoft Edge has won over many users with its frequent feature updates and the tight integration of Microsoft's design language with the design signature of macOS. The last major update came in January and introduced several new features, including system resource-releasing "sleeping tabs," a password generator and monitor, new visual themes, and more.

The browser can be downloaded from the Microsoft Edge website.

Tag: Microsoft Edge

Top Rated Comments

Chompineer Avatar
Chompineer
23 hours ago at 04:36 am

Huh. Vertical tabs should be interesting.

I have an Ultrawide (16:9) monitor, and I don't need the entire horizontal space for the browser.

Granted, I do run other programs and have no problem using all of the monitor space, but having other options for how I can organize my browser pages/tabs would be nice.

I mostly use Safari, but I will check this out at some point in time.
Ultrawide is 21:9.



“Popular“??

Or installed on every windows 10 machine and used to download Chrome or Firefox....

I don’t think I’ve ever seen it on a MacOS Machine.
Sounds like you’re stuck in the past. The chromium based edge is better than Chrome, and very light in resources. I exclusively use it on my Mac, Safari has too many compatibility issues and doesn’t sync with my windows PC.
Score: 19 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Prabas Avatar
Prabas
1 day ago at 04:22 am

Didn't know Microsoft had a browser for the Mac... I use Safari or Chrome. Not familiar with Edge. Any good?
Almost the same as Chrome but not Google. You can import everything from Chrome to Edge. Some say it's faster and more energy efficient than Chrome. I completely replaced Chrome with Edge and I don't think that I'm missing anything.
Score: 17 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacRS4 Avatar
MacRS4
23 hours ago at 04:42 am
Edge on MacOS is an excellent browser. I rarely use Chrome anymore. Edge is lighter (as in uses fewer resources) and works with everything - including my work stuff which Safari doesn't.
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
PBG4 Dude Avatar
PBG4 Dude
23 hours ago at 05:18 am

It is a good way to make room for all those ribbon-nested free shopping and news plugins.
Definitely, and I could always use more space for those

Attachment Image
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Atlantico Avatar
Atlantico
23 hours ago at 05:15 am
Edge allowed me to ditch Chrome as my alternate browser. It's as good as Chrome, can use Chrome plugins, is Chrome compatible.

It's a less bloated Chrome that isn't spyware for Google. Edge is 100% open source, while Chrome is not.

There is no downside to use Edge over Chrome and vertical tabs are pretty sweet to have on widescreen monitors. Most websites waste the space to the sides anyway.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Nikiaf Avatar
Nikiaf
23 hours ago at 05:15 am

Why?
- Can Edge also synch all bookmarks on all devices (macOS and iOS?)
- Does it block ads as effectively (plug-in) and secure (native script analysis) as Safari?
- After deleting the application, does it leave as much data junk and support data as Chrome, for example?
- It it a MS$ gift without ulterior motives?
- Is it optimized for speed (new Apple CPU)?

These are the thoughts you have when you live under a rock ;-)
It literally does all these things. At least do some basic research before trying to bash something you clearly know nothing about.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
