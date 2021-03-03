Amazon Launches GameOn Clip Recording App On iOS

GameOn, Amazon's mobile gameplay recording platform, has been released on iPhone and iPad. The app lets game players capture video clips from a range of mobile titles that support screen recording and share them on the platform or to other sites.



Amazon is the owner of Twitch, one of the market's biggest platforms for gameplay streaming. However, Twitch features long videos that can last hours, whereas GameOn enables gamers to capture short-form video clips lasting from 30 seconds to five minutes long.

As noted by TechCrunch, the two streaming platforms are completely disconnected, using separate branding and different channels, and Amazon has been partnering with GameOn streamers to focus entirely on mobile gaming while promoting challenges unique to the app.

GameOn allows users to edit videos to add commentary or include a stream of their own face while they play, using the front-facing camera on their ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌. There's also a Recall Recording feature that lets gamers record the last 30 seconds or up to two minutes of action.

The clip capture platform is compatible with over a thousand mobile titles, including PUBG Mobile, as well as various games by Playrix, Square Enix, Rovio, and Storm8 Studios.

Amazon GameOn went live in November 2020, but was limited to the Android platform. Its late arrival on iOS is likely due to Amazon having to jump through more hoops to comply with Apple's more stringent App Store policies relating to screen recording.

GameOn is a free download for ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌. [Direct Link]