Amazon today is discounting both models of Apple's M1 13-inch MacBook Pro, starting at $1,199.99 for the 256GB model. This is $100 off the original price of the MacBook Pro, and a match of the previous low price seen on this notebook.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Over the past few weeks, we've seen the 256GB model priced at about $1,219.00, so Amazon's sale today marks the best price on the M1 MacBook Pro in about a month. The Space Gray option is available to ship out today, but the Silver option won't be in stock until March 7.

The 512GB M1 13-inch MacBook Pro also remains on sale this week, priced at $1,399.00, down from $1,499.00. This sale has been more consistent in 2021, and it's another solid discount on the newest MacBook Pro. You can also get the same price at B&H Photo for the 512GB model.

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.