Micron Debuts $490 4TB Crucial X6 External SSD

Micron today announced the launch of several new SSD options available under its Crucial brand, including a new high-end 4TB option and an affordable 500GB option.



The new version of the Crucial X6, priced at $489.95, offers 4TB of storage with read speeds of up to 800MB/s and drop protection from drops of up to 6.5 feet. The X6 is compatible with USB-C devices including Macs.

According to Micron, the Crucial X6 has been designed to be lightweight and portable to make it easy to take along when traveling or on the go. There's also a new 500GB portable SSD that's available for $69.95.

The new Crucial SSDs can be purchased from the Crucial website and Amazon starting today.