Pad & Quill is hosting a new Winter Clearance sale this week, offering 40 to 50 percent off nearly everything on its website. Pad & Quill is known for its leather cases for iPhone, iPad, and MacBook, and the company also sells Apple Watch bands, wallets, notebooks, and more.
Shoppers should note that this sale does not require any special promo code; all of the discount prices you see below have been automatically applied on Pad & Quill's website. Of course, there are far more items to browse in the Winter Clearance event, so be sure to visit Pad & Quill to see the full selection.
iPhone Cases
- iPhone 12 Woodline Case - $29.97, down from $49.95
- iPhone 12 Pro Bella Fino Wallet Case - $44.98, down from $89.95
iPad Cases
- 11-inch iPad Pro Octavo Slim Magnetic Case - $65.97, down from $109.95
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro Cafe Leather Case - $89.97, down from $149.95
MacBook Cases
- 16-inch MacBook Pro Cartella Slim Case - $71.97, down from $119.95
- MacBook Pro Valet Leather Bag - $117.00, down from $195.00
Leather Accessories
- Leather Wallets - Starting at $35.96
- TechFolio Travel Cord Organizer - $53.97, down from $89.95
- The Attache Leather Laptop Bag - $297.00, down from $495.00
