Woot is back with a solid discount on Apple's AirPods Pro, which are available for $189.99, down from $249.00. This is one of the lowest ongoing prices that we have tracked for the AirPods Pro, and they're beating Amazon's current sale by $10.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Woot is selling the AirPods Pro in new condition, and they come with a one year Apple warranty. AirPods Pro are Apple's high-end Bluetooth headphones, offering active noise cancellation and many more features. The included charging case also supports Qi wireless charging, so you can recharge the headphones via any compatible Qi mat.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.