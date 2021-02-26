MacRumors Giveaway: Win True Wireless Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation From Aukey

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Aukey to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a set of Aukey's EP-N7 True Wireless Earbuds, which feature Active Noise Cancellation technology and have a wire-free design.



Priced at $65, the True Wireless Earbuds connect to an iPhone or Apple device over Bluetooth and are ideal for those who are looking for a wireless headphone option but need something more affordable than the AirPods or AirPods Pro.

Design wise, the True Wireless Earbuds have silicone tips that fit into the ear along with a stem at the bottom, similar to the ‌AirPods‌. They're available in a sleek black color, and come with a small charging case that adds additional power. There are three sets of silicone eartips in small, medium, and large, allowing for a good fit in the ear, which can improve the noise cancellation capabilities.



According to Aukey, the True Wireless Earbuds are equipped with a hybrid Active Noise Cancellation feature that uses internal and external noise cancelling microphone systems. The headphones are able to detect a maximum of 35 decibels of ambient noise, blocking it out.



Inside, there are 8mm titanium dynamic drivers for clear sound and deep bass, and with two microphones in each earbud, calls sound crisp and clear too. Background noise is suppressed on calls, to make sure the person on the other end hears you.

Like the ‌AirPods Pro‌, the Aukey earbuds have a Transparency Mode that allows you to hear what's happening around you so you don't miss traffic cues or important announcements when using the earbuds.



There are several built-in tap gestures for music control purposes. A tap on either earbud, for example, plays/pauses a song, while a double tap switches tracks and a touch and hold switches sound modes. You can wear the earbuds when working out and when it's raining outside thanks to IPX5 water resistance to protect from sweat and other moisture exposure.



The charging case can be recharged over USB-C, so it's convenient to use alongside a USB-C MacBook or iPad, and a 1.5 hour charge provides up to 25 hours of battery life while on the go.



