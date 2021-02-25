Target Rolling Out 'Apple Shopping Destination' at Select Locations This Month

Target today announced it is building on its long-standing partnership with Apple to include a new "enhanced Apple shopping experience" in its stores across the United States.

The new in-store shopping experience is meant to offer customers a more convenient experience for shopping Apple products at Target locations. The new experience will be guided by new "Target Tech Consultants," who will receive specialized training directly from Apple. Target's Executive VP and Chief Growth officer says the new shopping model was designed with Target's guests in mind and is meant to elevate the Target-Apple partnership.

Apple products are popular with Target's guests, and this new, dedicated shopping experience offers enhanced service and expanded offerings, building on our strength as a go-to destination for electronics. This new model was created with Target's guests in mind, and we'll continue to learn and enhance the experience through future rollouts later this year.

The new space, rolling out to 17 Target locations currently, replicates an Apple Store like-experience with custom light fixtures, displays for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, Apple TV, and other Apple accessories. The new experience will be rolling out to the Target locations below this month, with "additional locations rolling out in 2021 and beyond."

T2180 (Monticello, MN)

T0324 (San Jose, CA)

T1397 (Oklahoma City, OK)

T2516 (Allen, TX)

T1766 (Hurst, TX)

T1797 (Austin, TX)

T1032 (Irving, TX)

T1354 (San Antonio, TX)

T0687 (Gainesville, FL)

T1790 (Orlando, FL)

T1820 (Clearwater, FL)

T2848 (Miami, FL)

T1159 (North Wales, PA)

T2764 (Newark, DE)

T1266 (Woburn, MA)

T1532 (Nashua, NH)

T1915 (Latham, NY)

Additionally, Target announced an improved online shopping experience, available now, for purchasing Apple products. Customers purchasing Apple products in-store at the new experience, or online, can enjoy a 5% discount when using their Target RedCard, and access to Target's pick-up and delivery options.