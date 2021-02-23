Firefox 86 Gains Total Cookie Protection and Multiple Picture-in-Picture Views

Mozilla today released Firefox 86 for Macs, Windows, and Linux machines, introducing a new feature called Total Cookie Protection.



Total Cookie Protection is designed to stop cookies from tracking users across the web by introducing a "separate cookie jar for every website."

Total Cookie Protection is available as part of Firefox's Enhanced Tracking Protection functionality, and can be enabled when the browser is set to ETP Strict Mode. Mozilla says that Firefox now offers "strong, comprehensive protection" to combat cookie tracking.

play