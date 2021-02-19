Apple to Hold Preview Event At Second Apple Store in South Korea on February 24

Apple is set to open its second store in South Korea next week in the busy business hub of Yeouido, in Seoul, the company has announced (via the Yonhap News Agency).

Apple will hold a press preview for the new retail location in Yeouido, Seoul on February 24. The store itself is expected to open just a few days following the preview. Apple announced the store in November of last year but provided no further information on an opening, or preview. Apple's South Korean website has been teasing the store for a few months, saying it'll be a "space for everyone to blossom their ideas and creativity" (machine translation):

South Korea's second Apple Store is coming soon in the heart of vibrant, energetic Seoul. Apple Yeouido is designed as a space for everyone to blossom their ideas and creativity. We hope that you will be able to unleash your imagination in this place where you can explore all the possibilities, communicate freely with others, and receive the energy to create something that is not in the world.

The new store will mark the second Apple Store opening in South Korea, following the first store opening in January of 2018. Apple is expected to open more stores in the country with a third store being planned in Myeongdong, a popular tourist hotspot, and a fourth store in the city of Busan, according to Yonhap News Agency.