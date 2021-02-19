'Mythic Quest' Season 2 Premiering on Apple TV+ on May 7

Apple today shared a teaser for the second season of popular Apple TV+ comedy "Mythic Quest," which is set to premiere on Friday, May 7.

play

"Mythic Quest," along with shows like "The Morning Show," "Dickinson," "See," and "For All Mankind," was one of the first series to be made available on ‌Apple TV+‌.

The show follows a team of video game developers navigating the challenges of running a popular online massive multiplayer roleplaying game similar to World of Warcraft. The series was created by Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day, known for their work on long running series "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

McElhenney plays Grimm, the studio's creative director, with David Hornsby starring as executive producer David Brittlesbee and Charlotte Nicdao playing lead engineer Poppy Li. The show also features Danny Pudi and F. Murray Abraham.

Season 2 of "Mythic Quest" will focus on the team's efforts to create a new expansion for the game, building on the "Raven's Banquet" expansion that was featured in the first season.

With the quarantine finally over, season two of "Mythic Quest" finds everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven's Banquet by launching an epic new expansion, but Ian (Rob McElhenney) and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), struggle with the game's direction. Meanwhile, C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance, and David (David Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi).

While the first season was titled "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet," the Raven's Banquet part of the title has been dropped for the second season. Along with "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet," the cast of the show also starred in a one-off "Mythic Quest: Quarantine" episode that received rave reviews last spring.