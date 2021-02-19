Apple Demanded Sales Information on 30,000+ Games From Steam in Ongoing Lawsuit With Epic Games

by

Apple has subpoenaed Valve in its ongoing lawsuit with Epic Games, demanding it provides huge amounts of commercial data about Steam sales and operations dating back several years, court filings have revealed (via PC Gamer).

steam apple logo

The subpoena was initiated by Apple in November 2020 under the argument that information about Valve's digital distribution service, Steam, would be crucial to building its case against Epic Games.

Apple requested that Valve provided documents to show its total yearly sales of apps and in-app products, annual advertising revenues, annual sales of external products, and annual revenues and earnings from Steam. There are also more granular requests for the name of every app on Steam, the date range when every app has been available, and the price of all apps and in-app purchases.

This apparently involved the demand for information on over 30,000 games initially, but Apple has since narrowed its focus to around 600 games. Nevertheless, Apple is still insisting on receiving documents about every version of a given product and a large amount of financial information about Valve's business.

Apple believes that Steam "is the dominant digital game distributor on the PC platform and is a direct competitor to the Epic Game Store," so information about the digital marketplace's sales and operations can show the extent of the market that the ‌Epic Games‌ Store is competing in. Apple argues that Valve should provide this information since it is not available elsewhere, and "does not raise risk of any competitive harm."

While Apple and Valve apparently met several times to confer, Valve has refused to produce much of the information that Apple is requesting in the subpoena. Valve says that it has cooperated to a reasonable extent, providing documents on revenue share, competition with Epic, Steam distribution contracts, and more, but asserts that the request for six years' worth of PC game and item sales for hundreds of third-party games and confidential information about these games and Valve's revenues is unreasonable.

The company also bristled at Apple's request for Valve's involvement in the case since Steam is not a competitor in the mobile space, saying "Valve is not Epic, and Fortnite is not available on Steam." Valve goes as far as to allege that Apple is using the request as a shortcut to a vast amount of commercially-sensitive third-party data.

Somehow, in a dispute over mobile apps, a maker of PC games that does not compete in the mobile market or sell "apps" is being portrayed as a key figure. It's not. The extensive and highly confidential information Apple demands about a subset of the PC games available on Steam does not show the size or parameters of the relevant market and would be massively burdensome to pull together. Apple's demands for further production should be rejected.

Valve added that it does not even keep all of the information that Apple is seeking since it does not need it in the ordinary course of business, and is now calling for the court to dismiss Apple's subpoena. Meanwhile, Apple's lawsuit with Epic Games is ongoing.

Tags: lawsuit, Valve, Epic Games vs. Apple Guide

Top Rated Comments

Herrpod Avatar
Herrpod
11 minutes ago at 07:35 am
Good on Valve for not helping Apple.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Cosmosent Avatar
Cosmosent
6 minutes ago at 07:40 am
As an App Dev, I sure would like Apple to disclose / release per-Category App Store Revenue numbers, & on a per-week basis !

IMO, ALL AAPL shareholders & ALL App Devs deserve to have access to this Info !

Just the App Store here in the States would be sufficient.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iphone 12 blue aluminum

Apple Says Some iPhone 12 Hardware Issues Will No Longer Require Replacing the Entire Device

Tuesday February 16, 2021 1:31 pm PST by
Apple today informed Apple Authorized Service Providers that it will be introducing a new same-unit repair method for iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 models exhibiting certain issues that would typically require a whole-unit replacement. In an internal memo, obtained by MacRumors, Apple said technicians will be able to offer same-unit repairs starting February 23 for iPhone 12 mini and iPhone...
Read Full Article59 comments
14

Everything New in iOS 14.5 Beta 2: New AirPods Max Emoji, Green Tint Fix, iPad Security and More

Tuesday February 16, 2021 11:26 am PST by
Apple today introduced the second betas of iOS and iPadOS 14.5, building on the extensive feature set that was introduced in the first betas. Changes in the second beta are more minor in scale than what we saw in the first beta, but there are still new additions that are worth highlighting. Below, we've rounded up the changes that we've spotted in the second beta. New Emoji Characters As ...
Read Full Article62 comments
macbook air m1 unboxing feature

First Malware Running Natively on M1 Chip Discovered

Wednesday February 17, 2021 2:33 pm PST by
Malware specifically tailored to run on Apple's M1 chip has been discovered, indicating that malware authors have begun adapting malicious software for Apple's new generation of Macs with Apple silicon. Mac security researcher Patrick Wardle has now published a report, cited by Wired, that explains in detail how malware has started to be adapted and recompiled to run natively on the M1 chip. ...
Read Full Article105 comments
iphone 12 120hz thumbnail feature

Apple Wins Patent for iPhone Display With Variable Refresh Rates Up to 240Hz

Tuesday February 16, 2021 6:33 am PST by
A new Apple patent published today by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office describes an iPhone display that, with high refresh mode enabled, may be capable of updating content at two times, three times, or even four times the native refresh rate, as reported by Patently Apple. For example, an iPhone with a 60Hz display would be able to increase its variable refresh rate to 120Hz, 180Hz, or 240Hz...
Read Full Article73 comments
eap always on display 2

iPhone 13 Rumored to Include Always-On Display With 120Hz ProMotion, Astrophotography Capabilities, Stronger MagSafe, and More

Monday February 15, 2021 2:47 am PST by
This year's iPhone 13 lineup will include an always-on display with a 120Hz refresh rate, improved camera capabilities for astrophotography, stronger MagSafe magnets, and a finer matte finish on the back, according to leaker Max Weinbach (via YouTube channel EverythingApplePro). Image credit: EverythingApplePro Weinbach is a well-known leaker who has shared information via the YouTube channel ...
Read Full Article269 comments
First Look Big Sur Feature2

Revised macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 Update Properly Checks Free Available Space to Prevent Installation Errors

Monday February 15, 2021 1:59 pm PST by
When upgrading to macOS Big Sur, there was an error that would cause issues if there wasn't enough storage space available. Unfortunately, the update was not checking if there was enough free space before the installation started, which could lead to data loss. The free space issue has been addressed in a revised macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 update that was released this morning. According to Mr....
Read Full Article109 comments
mac mini macbook pro macbook air m1

Parallels 16 for M1 Macs Gets Technical Preview 2 Update With New Features

Tuesday February 16, 2021 12:56 pm PST by
Back in December, Parallels released a Parallels Desktop 16 for M1 Macs Technical Preview Program, which is designed to allow Parallels to run Windows on M1 Macs. Parallels today released a second Technical Preview, introducing new features and various improvements to the software for a better usage experience. The update adds support for suspending and resuming a virtual machine, improves...
Read Full Article83 comments
apple watch power reserve

Apple Offering Free Repairs for Apple Watch Series 5 and SE Models With Power Reserve Issue Not Fixed by watchOS 7.3.1

Monday February 15, 2021 11:14 am PST by
Apple today released watchOS 7.3.1 with a fix for an issue that can cause the Apple Watch Series 5 and SE not to charge after entering Power Reserve mode. In a support document, Apple outlines the issue, which affected "a very small number of customers." Apple says that these people saw a problem with charging after the Apple Watch went into Power Reserve mode. While watchOS 7.3.1 will...
Read Full Article40 comments
foldable iPhone concept feature

Apple May Launch 7-Inch Foldable iPhone With Apple Pencil Support in 2023

Tuesday February 16, 2021 5:37 am PST by
Apple may launch a foldable iPhone with a 7-inch OLED display and Apple Pencil support as soon as 2023, according to global technology research firm Omdia. In analysis cited by investment research firm EqualOcean, spotted by iPhone in Canada, Omdia predicts that Apple will launch its long-rumored foldable iPhone in 2023. The device is said to have a display size in the range of 7.3 to...
Read Full Article131 comments
MagSafe 2021 MacBook Pro Mockup Feature

MagSafe to Make Unexpected Return to MacBook Pro

Tuesday February 16, 2021 8:27 am PST by
Apple's MagSafe charging connector is expected to make a long-awaited return to the MacBook Pro later this year, according to new reports. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said in a recent report, which outlined many of the changes coming to the new high-end Mac laptops, that "the ‌MagSafe‌ charging connector design is restored" on the upcoming MacBook Pro models. Expected to come in 14- and...
Read Full Article