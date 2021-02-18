Skip to Content

Safari for Mac to Support WebM Video Playback 11 Years After Its Launch

Safari features support for WebM video playback in the second beta of macOS Big Sur 11.3 Beta, indicating that Apple's browser will finally support the format after failing to do so for almost 11 years.

The added functionality, first spotted by The 8-Bit, allows users to play WebM videos in Safari for the first time.

WebM is a video format designed to be a royalty-free alternative to the H.264 codec used in the MP4 format. WebM allows video files to remain small without sacrificing quality excessively, and can be played with little processing power, making it ideal for webpages and browsers.

WebM was launched by Google in 2010, but has never been supported in Safari. This meant that Safari users have been forced to download WebM content and play it in a compatible media player, or simply use another browser such as Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Today, WebM is among the more niche video formats, primarily being used on sites such as imageboards and forums. It is also often chosen for its support for transparent video playback.

In 2010, Steve Jobs implied that WebM was "a mess" and "not ready for primetime." It is unclear why Apple has finally deemed WebM a format worth supporting 11 years after its launch, but it may be partially due to the fact that Apple officially backs the H.264 codec.

WebM also has a sister project called WebP for images. Last year, Apple added support for WebP in Safari 14, so the company's approach to more niche media formats appears to be softening. WebM support still appears to be unavailable on iOS, but in light of these developments it would be unsurprising if Apple's WebKit engine added support for it too in due course.

Top Rated Comments

Bokito Avatar
Bokito
1 hour ago at 06:43 am
The webm version 11 years ago was based on VP8 or maybe even an earlier codec. Today's base codec is VP9. That's a big difference. I think Apple is just forced by Google's dominance with YouTube and users wanting 4K video. People don't accept running 1080p on their 5K iMac anymore.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
biffuz Avatar
biffuz
53 minutes ago at 06:53 am


Like we need another format?

Yes, we need open formats.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
leman Avatar
leman
57 minutes ago at 06:49 am
Interesting development. Either Apple is acknowledging that Google has won the codec wars or they simply decided that this kind of squabble is petty and below them. HEVC is still a better codec, but I guess it's good for the customers to have both...
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ArtOfWarfare Avatar
ArtOfWarfare
44 minutes ago at 07:02 am


Like we need another format?

The format already existed and is used. Just Safari was a crippled browser that couldn't view it. Now that's been fixed.

I'm curious what objections Jobs had 11 years ago. Does someone more in-the-know about the format know of improvements that have been made since then?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lemon Olive Avatar
Lemon Olive
41 minutes ago at 07:05 am


This might also mean a recognition that H.265 might not be the future and VP9 a needed format.

I wonder if Apple Silicon will be providing hardware decoding/encoding for this as well, now that Apple controls the full stack.

AV1 is already ahead of all this. I'm hoping that is the future.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
genovelle Avatar
genovelle
37 minutes ago at 07:09 am


Interesting development. Either Apple is acknowledging that Google has won the codec wars or they simply decided that this kind of squabble is petty and below them. HEVC is still a better codec, but I guess it's good for the customers to have both...

Considering I have never come across this format and needed to download a player in 11 years is telling.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
