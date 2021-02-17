Apple Inks Multi-Year Deal With Skydance Animation for Kid-Friendly TV Shows and Movies

Apple has established a multi-year partnership with Skydance Animation, which will see the animation studio producing TV shows and films for Apple TV+ that are aimed at kids and families, reports Deadline.



Rumors back in December suggested that Apple was in talks with Skydance Animation to acquire the rights to "Luck" and "Spellbound," two animated films that are set to be released in 2022.

"Luck" follows the unluckiest girl in the world who stumbles upon the never-before-seen world of good and bad luck. She has to team up with magical creatures to discover a force more powerful than luck itself. "Spellbound" is a musical fantasy that's set in a world of magic where a young girl aims to break the spell that has split her kingdom in two.

Under the partnership, two seasons of Skydance Animation series "The Search for WondLa" will be coming to ‌Apple TV+‌. The show is based on the science fiction children's book by Tony DiTerlizzi, which follows the story of Eva Nine, a girl who spent most of her life living underground before being forced to flee outside and survive with a robot named Muthr, an alien named Rovander Kitt, and a water bear named Otto.

Skydance Animation is headed up by John Lasseter, the former chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar, but he left Disney in 2018 following allegations of sexual misconduct. Prior to joining Skydance Animation in 2019, Lasseter directed popular Disney movies that include Toy Story, Cars, and A Bug's Life, plus he executive produced many others.