LastPass Limiting Free Accounts to Either Computer or Phone
Password management software LastPass is changing for free users, with the company today announcing that it no longer plans to provide free access on both computers and mobile devices. Instead, those using the free plan must choose a device type to use the service with.
Starting on March 16, 2021, those who do not pay for LastPass will need to decide if they want to use LastPass on mobile devices like the iPhone and iPad or on computers. Choosing iPhone and iPad will disable access on laptops and desktop computers, and choosing computers will disable access on mobile devices.
To use LastPass on all devices, a LastPass Premium account is required. LastPass Premium is priced starting at $3 per month when billed annually. LastPass is offering a discount at the current time that brings the price down to $2.25 per month.
For free users, the first login on or after March 16 will set the active device type, and LastPass is providing three opportunities to switch preferred devices.
Along with the access change, as of May 17, 2021, email support will be limited to Premium and Families customers. LastPass free account holders will have access to the Support Center with self-help resources and access to the LastPass Community.
Top Rated Comments
Plenty of people out there use iOS devices, but a Windows computer as their PC. Keychain is not viable for this, since there's no solution to use it on Windows.
Have never understood why anyone would ever use a 3rd party password system - let alone one that charges money. Keychain has been a part of iOS and Mac for years and I have relied on it ever since. Save your $3 and actually learn about iOS and Mac OS… it’s almost like they were designed to be smart or something!!! ?♂️
1. Never great to have all of your eggs in any one basket.
Have never understood why anyone would ever use a 3rd party password system - let alone one that charges money. Keychain has been a part of iOS and Mac for years and I have relied on it ever since. Save your $3 and actually learn about iOS and Mac OS… it’s almost like they were designed to be smart or something!!! ?♂️
2. 3rd party password managers generally do more than store passwords.
Everybody needs different things. Options are good.
I agree, Keychain is powerful for remembering passwords, but the ability to customize a new password suggestion, and also the new one-time password #'s / 2FA integration of something like 1Password is so seamless and that doesn't exist yet in Keychain. The other element that can be important to some, is the ability to share with family members, the Netflix password for example or something - I think keychain still has a bit more work to do to get there IMO.
Have never understood why anyone would ever use a 3rd party password system - let alone one that charges money. Keychain has been a part of iOS and Mac for years and I have relied on it ever since. Save your $3 and actually learn about iOS and Mac OS… it’s almost like they were designed to be smart or something!!! ?♂️