PopSockets Launches New PopMount for Taking Photos

PopSockets today announced the launch of a new PopSocket accessory, the PopMount 2 Photo. The PopMount 2 Photo is a stand that attaches to the back of a PopGrip installed on an iPhone, with the PopMount then able to be attached to any tripod.



Available in black, the PopMount 2 Photo is compatible with 1/4 20 tripods or tripod plates, so it is compatible with a wide range of accessories. It can also be used alone as a handheld stabilization device.

PopSockets says that the PopMount 2 Photo is compatible with all available PopGrips, and the simple design allows for mounting in either portrait or landscape mode with a PopGrip. The slim design is also ideal for travel.



PopSockets makes a range of other mounting options, including the PopMount 2 Flex and the PopMount 2 Car. The PopMount 2 Photo is available starting today and it is priced at $15.