'Exploding Kittens' Creator Launches New 'Kitty Letter' iOS Game

Matthew Inman, the artist behind The Oatmeal comics and board games like Exploding Kittens and Throw, Throw Burrito, today announced the launch of a new free-to-play iOS game called Kitty Letter.

play

Only one thing can protect you from legions of exploding cats: Vocabulary! Kitty Letter is a head-to-head competitive word game where the best linguist wins. Unscramble words using your enchanted language vortex from the multiverse of infinite vocabularinities, collect power-ups from dysenteric deer, and stop your crazy cat-collecting neighbor from destroying your house!

Described as a "Scrabble combined with Crash Royale" or "words with enemies," gameplay consists of unscrambling words, with the words then turning into cat armies that march forward and attack the opponent you're playing against.

There's an extensive single player game that features a story by Inman, along with the option to play 1v1 games with either friends or strangers. Gameplay is free, but there are cosmetic in-app purchases that are available.

Kitty Letter can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]