Deals: Apple's 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air Drops to New Low of $539.99 in Green and Rose Gold ($59 Off)

Amazon today has the Green 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $539.99, down from $599.00. This new price tag beats the previous all-time-low price by about $10, and it's the best online right now among the major Apple resellers.

If you prefer Rose Gold, you can also get this version of the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air at $539.99. However, all of the other colors remain priced at $559.99 or above. The 256GB Wi-Fi models are also on sale at $50 off, priced at $699.00 in Sky Blue, Rose Gold, and Green.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.