Spotify Testing Live Lyrics Feature in the United States
Spotify is now testing its live lyrics feature in the United States, so some Spotify users will see an option to view lyrics synced to the music they're listening to on an iOS device.
Live lyrics have already been tested and launched in other countries, and Spotify this morning confirmed to Engadget that the feature is available to some users in the United States.
"We can confirm we're currently testing our lyrics feature to a select number of users in the US. At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience. Some of those tests end up paving the way for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning. We don't have any further news to share at this time."
Spotify's live lyrics feature won't show up for all Spotify users as the company is using A/B testing to determine demand for live lyrics in the U.S. If you have Spotify, you can check to see if live lyrics are enabled by choosing a song and then checking for the lyrics option in the playback controls.
Spotify's live lyrics option is powered by Musixmatch and has previously been launched in 26 markets around the world, including Brazil, Mexico, Hong Kong, Thailand, and India.
It's not yet clear if the live lyrics feature will fully launch in the U.S. because as Engadget points out, Spotify has tested it in markets like Canada and has then not followed through with the feature's release.
Major Spotify competitor Apple Music has a built-in live lyrics option that has been available since iOS 13. The lyrics in Apple Music scroll as a song plays, keeping time with the music, which is similar to how Spotify's live lyrics work.
Top Rated Comments
Not copying, they had lyrics before back in 2014 but removed it after their agreement with Musixmatch lapsed. They initialized a new partnership and that's what this is.
Copying Apple Music ehhh?
LOL! Apple has notoriously taken ideas from the Spotify playbook for the last few years.
a music service offering lyrics is copying now? That’s like complaining about every pizza place having salami pizza
Apple copied Winamp because it can also play music and has playlists and album art. How far back do you want to go exactly?
If that were the case you'd be able to use it on the homepod. ?
They probably thought it was fair after Apple Music copied their business
